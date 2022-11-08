RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 139.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. RH makes up approximately 1.7% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in RH by 121.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 107,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 58,667 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter worth about $11,314,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $16,854,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $16,305,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,425,000 after purchasing an additional 49,179 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RH stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.16. 9,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,097. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $665.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.42.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.38.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,819. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

