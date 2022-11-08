rhino investment partners Inc Has $11.05 Million Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. CVB Financial makes up approximately 5.0% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 0.32% of CVB Financial worth $11,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

CVB Financial Price Performance

In related news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $990,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,852. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.42.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

CVB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Stories

