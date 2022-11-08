Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of STAAR Surgical worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61 and a beta of 1.11. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $120.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86.

Insider Activity

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,958.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on STAA. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $103.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.