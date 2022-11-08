Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,429,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,724,000 after buying an additional 88,459 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,202,000 after purchasing an additional 241,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,477,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 536,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,421,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average is $81.64. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

ENSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,518 shares of company stock worth $2,188,995 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

