Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Viavi Solutions worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 164,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $210,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $292,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Insider Activity

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.