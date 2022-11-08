Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.14 Million Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after buying an additional 364,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,581,000 after acquiring an additional 315,309 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 317.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 941,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CBIZ by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 621,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,797 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other CBIZ news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $681,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,599. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ Profile

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.