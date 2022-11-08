Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,847 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.74% of The Pennant Group worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 32.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $400.40 million, a P/E ratio of -135.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.35. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $27.22.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.14 million. The Pennant Group had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNTG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

