Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,793 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.53% of QuinStreet worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 41.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after buying an additional 810,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 566.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 360,242 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,060,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,051,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 272,734 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 26.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 894,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 186,960 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QNST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

QNST opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. The company has a market cap of $731.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 0.98. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

