Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 254,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.57% of nLIGHT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at about $12,842,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in nLIGHT by 49.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,489,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,830,000 after acquiring an additional 489,834 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in nLIGHT by 23.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after acquiring an additional 375,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,340,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 306,425 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in nLIGHT by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,655,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,707,000 after acquiring an additional 246,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

nLIGHT Trading Up 5.1 %

About nLIGHT

Shares of LASR stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45.

(Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.