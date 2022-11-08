Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 18,384 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of Cerus worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 927.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,986,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after buying an additional 2,695,901 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,111,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,700,000 after purchasing an additional 897,215 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 695,461 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in Cerus by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,354,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

