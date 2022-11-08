Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Travel + Leisure worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

TNL opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.