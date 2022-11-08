Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 16,144 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,144 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,470,000 after buying an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,478,000 after buying an additional 43,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,291,000 after purchasing an additional 52,498 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 19.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 566,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after purchasing an additional 90,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of HRMY opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRMY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 71,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $3,758,826.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,012,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,466,054.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $900,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 71,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $3,758,826.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,012,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,466,054.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,217 shares of company stock worth $27,581,088. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.