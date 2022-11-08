Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Chuy’s worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 729.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

CHUY stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $589.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $34.67.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

