Robert W. Baird Cuts Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target to $63.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 10.8 %

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.12 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

