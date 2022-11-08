Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 11.1%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) shares fell 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.69. 231,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,730,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $274,799.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,942.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $274,799.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,942.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,915 shares of company stock worth $957,876. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.