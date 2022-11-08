Rock Creek Group LP Has $120,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $48.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.