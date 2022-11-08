Rock Creek Group LP Has $192,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.45.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

