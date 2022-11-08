Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $412.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.16. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $501.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.