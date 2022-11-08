Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €184.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($184.00) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HNR1. Barclays set a €133.70 ($133.70) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($185.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($171.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($161.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($190.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

FRA:HNR1 opened at €164.90 ($164.90) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($94.75) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($116.37). The company’s 50 day moving average is €156.64 and its 200-day moving average is €147.01.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

