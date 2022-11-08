Royal Bank of Canada Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$81.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMOGet Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s previous close.

IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.94.

TSE:IMO traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,368. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$41.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$65.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$46.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.85.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

