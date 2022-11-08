Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.54.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $271,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

