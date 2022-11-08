Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Rush Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 66.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Rush Enterprises has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

RUSHA stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 59.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,659,000 after acquiring an additional 283,822 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

See Also

