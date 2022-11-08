Russell A. Lee Sells 2,500 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,126.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of FIBK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.91.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.17%.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after buying an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 145.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Stories

