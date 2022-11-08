Safe Achieves Market Capitalization of $107.52 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $107.52 million and approximately $140,530.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $5.16 or 0.00028152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00128170 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00225358 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00067929 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.15917429 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $138,551.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars.

