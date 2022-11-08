Safe Price Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $5.12 or 0.00025053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $106.78 million and $147,992.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

