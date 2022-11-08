Safe Trading Up 30.3% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $5.16 or 0.00026182 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $107.50 million and $145,044.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00129120 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00237759 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00068370 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004624 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.15917429 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $138,551.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

