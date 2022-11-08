Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SGA opened at $23.31 on Friday. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGA. State Street Corp grew its position in Saga Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Saga Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Saga Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Saga Communications by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

