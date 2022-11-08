SAP (NYSE:SAP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
SAP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SAP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($120.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.86.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90. The firm has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.10.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
