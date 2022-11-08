SAP (NYSE:SAP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SAP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($120.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.86.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90. The firm has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

About SAP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 650.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SAP by 108.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

