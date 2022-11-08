SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $370.00 to $330.00. The stock had previously closed at $277.14, but opened at $266.16. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SBA Communications shares last traded at $277.46, with a volume of 1,085 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total value of $5,768,656.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,633,028.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

SBA Communications Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1,012.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 17.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 0.46.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

