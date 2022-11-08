Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,098 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 10.1% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,371,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,588,000 after purchasing an additional 693,955 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.74. 14,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,037. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

