Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,037. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

