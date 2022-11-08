Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,260 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,036,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,433 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.31. The company had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,480. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.50. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.