Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,340 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 21.9% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $85,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.30. 41,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,308. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.34.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.