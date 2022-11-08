Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Raised by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $31,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 47,384 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 69,070 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 17,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.43. 38,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,615. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

