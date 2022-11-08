Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Increased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,156 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.51. 9,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,203. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

