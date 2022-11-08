Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,203. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

