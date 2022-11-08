Scotiabank Trims Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Target Price to C$12.25

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARESF. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARESF remained flat at $6.87 on Tuesday. 195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.0364 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

