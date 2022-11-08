SCYNEXIS (SCYX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect SCYNEXIS to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 169.86% and a negative net margin of 1,557.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SCYNEXIS to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SCYNEXIS Price Performance
Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCYX. Maxim Group reduced their target price on SCYNEXIS from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, October 21st.
SCYNEXIS Company Profile
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).
Featured Stories
