SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.05.
Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment
In related news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo purchased 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,653.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo acquired 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.99 per share, with a total value of $501,110.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,653.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $737,960. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment
Analyst Ratings Changes
SEAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.