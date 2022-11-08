SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

In related news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo purchased 8,950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,043,653.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,207,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $737,960. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,833,000 after acquiring an additional 42,031 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter.

SEAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

