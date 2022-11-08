Secret (SIE) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $15.33 million and $11,502.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00126399 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00228036 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00065912 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00027961 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00553463 USD and is down -14.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23,172.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

