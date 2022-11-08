Seele-N Price Hits $0.0031 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $72.35 million and $1.15 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,841.84 or 1.00092343 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008300 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00041048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00046601 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 76.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022832 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004986 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00250537 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00310022 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,333,817.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars.

