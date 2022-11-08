Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 25,345 shares.The stock last traded at $63.70 and had previously closed at $64.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Seneca Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.19 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

