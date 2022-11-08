Seven Post Investment Office LP Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Seven Post Investment Office LP cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,769 shares during the quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.79. The stock had a trading volume of 28,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,148. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

