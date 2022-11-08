SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($8.50) price objective on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGL. Baader Bank set a €6.60 ($6.60) target price on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.40 ($8.40) price target on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Friday.

SGL stock opened at €7.71 ($7.71) on Friday. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of €4.65 ($4.65) and a 52-week high of €9.57 ($9.57). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $942.10 million and a P/E ratio of 8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

