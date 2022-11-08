Share Buyback Program Initiated by Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Board

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MNST traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.86. 2,602,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,283. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.66. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $100.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

