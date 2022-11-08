Shell plc Plans Dividend of $0.25 (LON:SHEL)

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,461.94 ($28.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,321.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,242.40. The company has a market cap of £174.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 501.12. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($21.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,557 ($29.44).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,900 ($33.39) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($38.00) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($38.00) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.00) to GBX 2,761 ($31.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($36.85) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,939.60 ($33.85).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

