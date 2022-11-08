Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Up 2.9%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.95 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.10). 342,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 786,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.10).

Shield Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of clinical stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anemia in adults.

