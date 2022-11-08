Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given New €54.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €75.00 ($75.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($64.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.01. 99,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,976. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.