Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA) Stake Lifted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA – Get Rating) by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,639 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 5.74% of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,016,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,385,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF by 461.0% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 61,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $791,000.

Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CYA opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

