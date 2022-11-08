Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Sleep Country Canada stock remained flat at $16.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 75 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

